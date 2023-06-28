More storms, showers roll through region on Wednesday

We’re still on the bicycle — and the wheels keep turning.

Another day of storm and rain shower threats. While the coverage won’t be as numerous as Tuesday morning, we still have the potential for localized flooding in any afternoon storms that fire. Fueled by the high humidity, these clouds will be loaded with water. The only saving grace is that they will be moving fairly quickly, limiting the flood threat.

Temperatures over the past few days have held near 80 degrees, and there is no reason to believe we won’t be seeing more of that in the days to come. That includes the weekend forecast, as more sun weasels into the forecast. Speaking of, the pattern relaxes a bit, and while we still have pop-up shower threat, the chances shrivel throughout the weekend. It’s even possible we stay rain-free on a couple of those days.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

So plan away, and let us fret over the storm threat.