More summery heat and humidity on Thursday

Summer heat bears down again Thursday. This falls under the “careful what you wish for” category. While we are all welcoming a break from the rain and storms, the humidity and heat will combine to make it feel like low to mid 90s in some towns and cities away from the coast. Along the coast, a gentle sea breeze will keep us in the 80s, but not spare us the humidity.

That issue won’t be going away any time soon. We’re seeing sticky air straight through next week, aided and abetted by the return of wet weather early next week.

Thursday's pop-up downpours will form along the sea breeze, Florida-style. There is just enough lift from the sea breeze to kick them off after lunch. While these are random, they won’t last very long: just the flare & fade type.

Over the weekend, we’ll have more of those types of showers and storms. They’ll favor locations away from the coast, so not everyone has a chance to see them. They will temper some of the heat for both days of the weekend, so there is some limited benefit. Humidity won’t budge an inch, however, so try and keep your cool.

Showers and downpours return next week, confirming our theory that this is simply a brief break between wet spells. The wettest days look like they’ll fall on Monday and Tuesday and more heavy rain could cause some issues with flooding across parts of southern New England.