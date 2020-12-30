Morning Chill Lingers, Less Wind Than Yesterday

This morning, the chill lingers.

We are waking up to temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Clouds will thicken through the day, but most of us will stay dry. Wet weather and perhaps some wintry precipitation in northern New England will move through during the overnight and into Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will feature a very slow clearing and parts of southeast Massachusetts may stay in the clouds. Temperatures will temporarily warm it the upper 40s (with an outside chance of 50°) across the region.

High pressure will return to close out the week, but as we start 2021, we will see unsettled weather return. The next system will have some colder air to work with. A burst of snow is possible before a transition to rain late Friday night into Saturday morning. This should be a great set up for some of the tallest peaks in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The storms system will wrap up Saturday afternoon.

The first week of 2021 will be fairly quiet. A couple flurries or snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning. We will end the week with some active weather and this time it might be cold enough for more snow. Stay tuned!