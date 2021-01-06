Morning Flurries Possible Along New England Coast

Our weather is fairly quiet. Morning flurries are possible especially at the coast line, but we will dry up and clear out during the day. Temperatures will reach the mid 30s for most.

Through Saturday conditions will remain tranquil. High pressure will mean sunshine with temperatures into the 30s during the day and teens and 20s at night. There’s a storm system that is worth watching Saturday into Sunday, but right now it appears to be a miss.

The next period of interest comes around the middle of next week. Signs are pointing to a storm system bringing snow and rain into New England. We are still more than a week away, so we have plenty of time to watch this event.

As far as the longer term, There are some clues pointing to a colder active second half of January. So stay tuned!