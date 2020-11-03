Mostly Clear and Chilly Tuesday Evening Ahead of Warmup

Our evening temperatures will be chilly as the polls start to close. We fall to around 35 degrees south and in the upper 20s north.

The wind diminishes slowly after sunset, then becomes calm overnight. Lows drop to the teens and 20s north and to the low 30s south. Watch again for patchy black ice into early Wednesday morning.

The weather pattern shifts on us as we head into the second half of the week and actually into next week.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build on Wednesday, and high pressure positions itself to our southeast, so our predominant wind tomorrow is from the south. The wind will be stronger as the day goes on, with gusts by evening reaching the 30-40 mph range. This is a warm wind though and will boost our temperatures to the 50s tomorrow.

This is just the start of this warm up. Highs reach the 60s to even low 70s in a few lucky spots Thursday.

Friday through the weekend we also see warm highs in the 60s.

The warm weather remains in place through most of next week too. As we see the wind relax, there may be some afternoon seabreezes that keep coastal communities a tad cooler.

By Wednesday of next week, there is a cold front that may bring in scattered rain and cooler temperatures.

As of right now, the cool down won't be too dramatic. However, lots can change between now and late next week. In the meantime, enjoy this nice break in the winter-like weather!