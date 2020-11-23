Mostly Clear, Cold Monday Night Ahead of Bright, Brisk Tuesday

We had a wild start to our work week with all the heavy rain, wind and even a tornado warning on Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard just before noon.

The storms moved out by mid-afternoon but across northern New England and the mountains lingering snow showers continued.

This is the case tonight, with upslope snow showers in the mountains thanks to a northwest wind. Overnight lows drop to the 20s north, 30s to the south but it will feel like the teens and 20s due to the wind.

Tuesday is nice and dry and sunny, however, we have colder temperatures. Highs reach the 20s in the North Country, 30s and 40s south with wind chills in the teen to around 30 degrees.

Temperatures don't warm up much on Wednesday as again the cooler air is still in place, but the clouds head in. A frontal boundary will bring in snow showers across the mountains in the afternoon.

Wednesday night into all day Thursday it is going to be rainy and breezy with a south wind. Highs will be near 60 degrees and that warmth stretches even to the north in the mountains so most of this system will be rain.

There is a short period of time where we see the snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the mountains and northern areas.

After a soggy day on Thanksgiving, Black Friday will be dry with highs in the 50s.

More 50s stick around through the weekend and both days look dry. Next week we may be unsettled again with a potential coastal storm bringing in a wintry mix sometime Monday into Wednesday. Stay tuned for details as we near those days. This timing and the track can certainly change.