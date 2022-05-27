Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Rain Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

Well, we’ve made it to the long holiday weekend and Mother Nature looks like she will certainly cooperate for many outdoor events and things you have planned.

That’s a welcomed change from this time last year…remember? Many of us were stuck in the 50s and low 60s with rain every single day of the extended weekend, with Boston recording just over 3 inches of rain in that stretch.

Today will feature the risk of a few passing showers and a late day thunderstorm in western New England, all courtesy of warm and humid air that’s pushed into the region. Despite the lack of sunshine, high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A slow-moving front will cross the region Saturday, bringing scattered showers in the morning, a brief break in the action to follow, then renewed showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening.

With some breaks of afternoon sun emerging Saturday helping to destabilize our atmosphere, there’s a chance a few thunderstorms that develop could become damaging. Make sure you keep a watchful eye to the sky and have a backup plan to get inside should you need to on Saturday.

The front will clear the coastline overnight Saturday ushering in drier air behind it. Sunday looks gorgeous; plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 70s to around 80 inland. We’ll do it again on Memorial Day too, and temperatures will be even warmer, well into the 80s for many.

Next week features a fairly quiet stretch, though we’ll have to watch for a potential backdoor cold front in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe. Right now, it looks like many of us will be warm to hot, though when and if the front moves in, temperatures will drop dramatically at the coast. Stay tuned!