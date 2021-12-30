Mostly Cloudy, Occasional Light Showers

The December gloom continues with more clouds and areas of drizzle and fog this morning.

A couple showers passed through the South Coast as a decaying low pressure system passed by. An isolated sprinkle or shower is possible with lingering areas of drizzle all afternoon. Temps will be stuck in the 30s to 40s all day long. A couple slick spots have developed on untreated roads due to freezing drizzle this morning. Conditions should improve later this morning once temps rise a few degrees.

Our temps do increase each day as we head through this weekend. Highs again reach the 40s for Friday as the clouds hang tough. Another weakening low pressure system swings in a couple showers, sprinkles or drizzle. In fact, in Boston during the First Night festivities, watch for a passing shower and damp weather in general. This shower chance continues as we ring in 2022.

Milder temperatures head in for this weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s in southern New England both Saturday and Sunday. A more potent system also brings in some gusty winds and scattered downpours. It will be a soggy weekend. A potential weak low pressure system develops out at sea on the back half of this storm system Sunday. If it develops in time, it could increase our winds a bit and also give us a quick burst of snow Sunday night into Monday morning. This remains uncertain, and there is a lot of question on if the snow would coincide with the colder air in time; we may dry out before the rain can change to snow. Stay tuned for updates on that system.

We are confident that colder air takes over for a brief time Monday with highs in the 20s and teens north before our airmass modifies again, with perhaps a slight warming trend into the middle of next week.