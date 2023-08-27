forecast

Mostly cloudy skies with some light showers on Sunday

With the passage of a secondary cold front Sunday we’ll see slightly drier air filling in along with a drop in temperatures.

By Brian James

Sunday is starting off on a muggy and foggy note for parts of the area.

A few light showers or patchy drizzle will be possible this morning before some breaks in the clouds try to develop this afternoon.

Overall, we will still see a mostly cloudy sky today. Considerable clouds will help to keep high temperatures down in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

While a couple more showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, the coverage will be isolated with only about 20% of the area seeing additional rainfall.

That storm system will have even less impact on our weather by Monday. Monday is shaping up to be a dry day with highs in a mix of low to mid 70s.

For the rest of the week ahead, we will be keeping an eye on both hurricane Franklin and tropical depression 10. Franklin will likely stay out over open water, but could give us higher waves mid to late week.

Tropical depression 10 will impact the Gulf Coast early in the week. From there, it’s expected to move toward the Carolinas. After that, we will just have to wait and see what impact (if any) it’ll have late next week.

