Mostly Cloudy, Slightly Cooler Friday

Today’s highs will be around 60 at the coast and warmer inland with clouds all day.

An area of low pressure passes well enough south that most of the rain stays away from Boston, only a chance for a sprinkle. However, far southern New England could see some showers today through Saturday. The weather remains dry the farther north you go in New England.

We will have a gusty northeast wind through the weekend, so temps also stay cooler in the 50s. The wind ramps up into Saturday morning and continues to stay gusty (30-40 mph at the coast) through Mother’s Day, which will see some late sun south and 50s at the coast, 60s inland.

Next week we will see a dome of heat developing to our southwest so most of the northeast will see warming temps in the 70s…cooler at the coast with sea breezes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By midweek as the warm-up really kicks in, southern New England will continue to be frustratingly cooler with a wedge of cool marine air from the northeast. Temps may be stuck in the 50s to 60s far inland, while just outside New England highs reach the 70s and 80s. Some of that warmer air nudges into western New England by the end of the week but the question is will it reach the coastal communities too. Stay tuned for updates.