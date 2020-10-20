Mostly Cloudy Tuesday Evening Ahead of Scattered Midweek Showers

A frontal boundary continues to sink slowly south across northern New England tonight, while spot showers are possible south and most of the showery weather remains across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The sky will be mostly cloudy tonight, which will make it difficult to spot the Orionid meteor shower that peaks tonight and tomorrow. Lows drop to the 40s and 50s, with higher humidity to the south. That is where patchy fog and areas of drizzle will develop through Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers will welcome us into midweek, but the frontal boundary meanders farther north during the day. This will pull more warmth in from the south and more humid air too, but also some breaks of sunshine.

Highs reach the low 70s while northern areas stay in the 50s or low 60s. Scattered showers and a couple of thundershowers roll across the North Country late afternoon and evening along the cold front.

The same front heads south Wednesday night into Thursday, so scattered showers head across northern New England again.

High pressure briefly takes over Thursday into Friday. Our wind shifts to onshore by Friday so highs fall to the low 60s near the coast. Temperatures will be in the 70s for almost everyone else Thursday into Friday.

Mild air takes over on Saturday with highs nearing 70 one last time. Colder air surges on Sunday as highs plummet to the 50s and the dramatically colder air takes hold through the rest of the 10-day forecast.