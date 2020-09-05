Mostly Dry, Cloudy Skies Sunday Ahead of Sun's Return Monday

We had a fantastic start to the holiday weekend today, with dry air, warm sun and a light breeze. Clouds are on the approach tonight, however, as a weak disturbance ripples through the jet stream.

While it's not the best of forecasts Sunday, it's still not all that bad. This disturbance will drag its feet through Southern New England, so while the clouds will be quick to arrive, they'll also be slow to leave. Expect mostly cloudy skies at times throughout the day, with resultant temperatures taking a 2-3 degree hit in many spots.

There is the tiniest chance we may squeak out a passing sprinkle, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.

Labor Day resumes the sun-fest with temps in the upper 70s. As high pressure departs to the east, the winds will turn out of the south/southeast at about 10-20 mph. Humidity will still be in check, but by Tuesday, it should start to get a little sticky around here.

We're crossing our fingers for some wet weather later next week as a front approaches from the west. This is the same front that will deliver record cold to parts of the Rockies on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Our result is a lot more tame: a drop from near 80 to near 70 by next weekend.