Pop-Up Showers Possible Through the Weekend

For the most part we have a pretty nice Friday in New England, it is a little bit complicated though.

There's a wave of low pressure on the front offshore, and there’s also a cool of pool air aloft creating instability. A few showers are possible, maybe even a downpour, in southeastern New England this morning and then in western New England in the afternoon. But most of us have a dry day with temperatures again in the 80s and moderate humidity.

Showers should dissipate with the setting sun, lows tonight in the 60s to near 70º with humidity creeping back up and patchy fog returning. Our weather gets even more challenging tomorrow, with a wave of low pressure rippling across New England.

Showers and downpours are likely from west to east. There’s a great deal of uncertainty where the band of rain will set up, so we should all be prepared for a possible wet afternoon and evening. It becomes more humid in southern New England with wind from the south, it’s kind of cool at the Canadian border with the wind from the north. That’s the kind of boundary that we’re dealing with.

The front lingers on Sunday, but it does turn brighter, especially near the beaches. Still, there's a threat for showers, temperatures in the low 80s with moderate to high humidity.

We could really use the rain. Some parts of New England may have enough for localized flash flooding this weekend, but most of us get less than a half inch. Next week we have a chance of low pressure coming at us from the south with somewhat cooler air for the final days of June.

Our First Alert 10 day forecast now includes Independence Day and it looks like the classic summer pattern continues next weekend.