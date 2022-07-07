forecast

Mostly Dry Thursday Before Scattered Showers Move in Friday

While there may be a rumble of thunder on Friday, the day shouldn’t be a total soaker

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re on the way to a phenomenal Thursday featuring a mix of sun and clouds through the day with isolated showers. Winds are mostly calm with gusts between 5 and 10 mph.

The air isn’t dry -- isolated showers are possible -- but the day isn’t a washout. High temperatures are in the upper 70s, with the possibility for an 80° reading or two across the region.

The moisture ramps up Friday ahead of a weak shortwave with occasional showers. While there may be a rumble of thunder, the day shouldn’t be a soaker. Scattered activity leads to miniscule accumulations.

The real treat arrives for the weekend and start of next week. Low humidity days Saturday and Sunday with a light breeze will make for a gorgeous summer weekend.

Next week looks to be unsettled with warmer-than-average temperatures. The peak of the heat is Wednesday. That’ll bring about thunderstorms, which given the low confidence, showers are spotty in nature.

