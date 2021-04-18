Mostly Sunny Afternoon, Evening Showers Possible

Our day started off with clouds, but we then saw a few breaks in the overcast which allowed us to warm up quickly. Due to daytime heating and colder air aloft, clouds will increase this afternoon and a few showers develop as well. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday- in the 50s and 60s with less wind too.
Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, but clouds return in the afternoon with a chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder by evening, due a quick moving disturbance.
Highs will be in the 50s north to 60s south. Warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday with a strong southwest wind pushing us to into the 70s across much of the region.
A strong storm system approaches New England Wednesday with a chance for rain showers and snow for the higher elevations. This disturbance will be out by Thursday morning, but temperatures tumble in its wake -- 50s in the morning but 40s by the afternoon, with more snow for the mountains.
Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday-temperatures rebound too, back into the 60s.
We are tracking a split weekend with Saturday being the day to enjoy outdoors because there is another chance for rain Sunday afternoon as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.