Mostly Sunny Afternoon, Evening Showers Possible

Our day started off with clouds, but we then saw a few breaks in the overcast which allowed us to warm up quickly. Due to daytime heating and colder air aloft, clouds will increase this afternoon and a few showers develop as well. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday- in the 50s and 60s with less wind too.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning, but clouds return in the afternoon with a chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder by evening, due a quick moving disturbance.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Highs will be in the 50s north to 60s south. Warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday with a strong southwest wind pushing us to into the 70s across much of the region.

A strong storm system approaches New England Wednesday with a chance for rain showers and snow for the higher elevations. This disturbance will be out by Thursday morning, but temperatures tumble in its wake -- 50s in the morning but 40s by the afternoon, with more snow for the mountains.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday-temperatures rebound too, back into the 60s.

We are tracking a split weekend with Saturday being the day to enjoy outdoors because there is another chance for rain Sunday afternoon as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.