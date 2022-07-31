Mostly Sunny, Highs in 80s to Cap Weekend

Our fantastic weekend forecast continues through Sunday.
It’s a crisp start to the morning with dewpoints in the upper 50s, and temperatures in the upper 60s. There isn’t much moisture in the atmosphere, so we’re in store for a sunny day. Highs Sunday are in the mid to upper 80s for most.
Monday is similar, as moisture returns with a southerly flow as we start the work week.
Highs are near 90° on Tuesday. A weak disturbance moves through on Tuesday with a brief shower chance, primarily across northern New England; a better chance for showers and storms will come later in the week with a stronger complex.
Southerly flow strengthens as an area of high pressure brings in humidity and above average temperatures, roughly 10-15° above daily average. Area-wide high temperatures on Thursday are in the mid-to-upper 90s.
With the above average heat and added humidity, it’s possible a few heat advisories will be necessary. But the excessive heat is short lived, as a front slides across New England behind the heat with widespread showers and thunderstorms. This would bring beneficial rain to the region, as July ended as the third-driest on record for Boston.