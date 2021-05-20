Mostly Sunny Thursday Before Scattered Showers Move in for the Weekend

We certainly are on a roll here in New England with a winning streak of weather.

There’s an old saying in New England meteorology, wait a few minutes and the weather will probably change.

We did have less humid air come in yesterday, otherwise the weather has not changed much day-to-day lately.

The change may happen just in time for our weekend. We could use the rain, but unfortunately it is likely coming for part of our region on Saturday and Sunday.

For today, though, it’s a pretty day with a few fair-weather clouds maybe yielding a shower in western and northern New England. High temperatures of 80° or warmer away from the coast, but a light wind from the east and southeast will keep us near 70° at the beach.

There’s been a disastrous rain storm near Texas and Louisiana all week, and that moisture is riding to the north, up into the Great Lakes states.

There’s also an ocean storm powering up near Bermuda and actually backing slowly toward our area. Each of those weather systems will try and close in on us the next couple of days, but that gives us another nice day tomorrow, though there is a better chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

We may have some low clouds coming in off the ocean toward Cape Cod tomorrow night and first thing Saturday.

Then the squeeze play is on with those two other systems Saturday and Sunday. It looks like at least scattered showers and thunderstorms in western and northern New England by Saturday afternoon. There’s a chance we may stay dry near the coast from Connecticut to Cape Cod north to Maine. But we may have some low clouds to deal with.

Then there’s a front coming into northern New England Sunday with spot showers and thunderstorms in the north by mid day. If the sun comes out in southern New England, there's a chance we will be well into the 80s with a humid afternoon and a possible late day shower or thunderstorm.

Another beautiful air mass will move in from southeastern Canada on Monday, with low humidity. Temperatures will fall back down in the 60s at the shore and 70s inland.

After that we have a nice warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday before another round of thunderstorms and cooler air Thursday night and Friday. Right now the outlook for Memorial Day weekend is not the best. But there’s plenty of time to adjust that in our First Alert 10-day forecast.