Mostly Sunny Weekend, With Rain Chances Returning Sunday Night

What a gorgeous evening!

Our temperatures have managed to stay in the 70s Friday and we’re getting ready for a cool night ahead. Lows will be dipping into the 50s and suburbs might even reach the upper 40s. That will make a beautiful and bright Saturday morning.

We’ll be tracking fabulous weather this weekend as our rain chances stand off Saturday and most of Sunday. But the dry weather can’t last too long here in New England, and we’ll be watching rainfall return on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, plan ahead on your activities for the weekend, because the weather tomorrow will approve it. You name it: grilling, football practice, a walk by the shore, gardening, a day at the park -- it’s all going to be enjoyable while temperatures will stay in the 70s and dew points will remain in the low 50s.

Our changes come when a cold front pushes in on Sunday night and brings instability once more. Rain chances will remain in place for most of Sunday night and the first half of Monday.

If you must know which will be the pick of the week, that would be Tuesday. It will be the driest and sunniest, and starting Wednesday, showers roll back in and stay in place until Saturday.

So, for now, enjoy the beautiful weather conditions with low pollen levels, great air quality, high UV index and low humidity. This great weather will last us till the first half of Sunday.