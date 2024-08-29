Much cooler in New England with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds

What a difference a day makes! After reaching a high of 90 degrees Wednesday in Boston, we're tracking a huge temperature swing for Thursday.

So, as we move through this Thursday, expect pleasant weather. Low humidity will be the rule for the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Then, Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the mid-50s.

On Friday, highs will climb into the low 60s with more sunshine.

Your holiday weekend will not be a washout. However, let's prepare for some showers.

A cold front will push through southern New England late Saturday into Sunday. We'll likely start our Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. But by evening, our rain chances will increase as the front approaches.

An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out. Rain will likely continue overnight into our Sunday morning. But by Sunday afternoon, most of the rain will be offshore. Don't cancel your holiday plans! Just have a backup plan for any outdoor events that you have scheduled.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and in the low 80s on Sunday. It will also be a bit humid this weekend.

On Labor Day, we'll have highs in the mid-70s with lower humidity and partly cloudy skies.

After Labor Day, we'll be tracking a stretch of days with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the 70s.