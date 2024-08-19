Multiple rounds of rain, possible thunderstorms to start the workweek

The week starts off dreary and wet from a system bringing multiple rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms beginning early Monday morning.

The morning commute may be foggy with scattered showers, though there will be some dry periods and possibly a few glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon.

Monday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, with highs reaching the upper 70s. A high rip current risk for southeast facing beaches through the day from Ernesto continuing to churn in the Atlantic.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but conditions will dry out by late morning as clouds begin to thin.

Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the week looks dry, with temperatures gradually warming up each day.

By the weekend, highs will be in the low and mid-80s.