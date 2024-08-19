forecast

Multiple rounds of rain, possible thunderstorms to start the workweek

The rest of the week looks dry, with temperatures gradually warming up each day

NBC Universal, Inc.

The week starts off dreary and wet from a system bringing multiple rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms beginning early Monday morning.

The morning commute may be foggy with scattered showers, though there will be some dry periods and possibly a few glimpses of sunshine in the afternoon.

Monday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, with highs reaching the upper 70s. A high rip current risk for southeast facing beaches through the day from Ernesto continuing to churn in the Atlantic.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but conditions will dry out by late morning as clouds begin to thin.

Tuesday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the week looks dry, with temperatures gradually warming up each day.

Weather Stories

forecast 19 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding inundates Conn. as rain moves through New England

forecast 23 hours ago

Sunny Sunday afternoon with risk of rip currents in New England

By the weekend, highs will be in the low and mid-80s.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us