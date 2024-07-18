New England beach season: What to know about rip currents, cold ocean temperatures

It is full-blown beach season across New England. As families descend to the beaches and let their kids play in the water, a couple things to keep in mind (other than sharks).

One, our daily rip current risk.

Each day depending on storms or wind direction and speed, we have rip currents. They're always around and along our coastline, but certain weather conditions can amplify the risk. Always swim near a lifeguard, never alone, and let someone know if you are going out on the water.

A rip current is a narrow, fast-moving channel of water that returns to the sea after waves break at the beach. If you are ever caught in a rip current, don't panic! Turn to your back and float to relax. Then, swim parallel to shore to get out of the current and then back to land at an angle.

A rip tide is different, by the way. This is associated with the fast-moving tidal changes through inlets, harbors, etc.

And two, our ocean water temperatures at the shore are wicked cold!

Here is a graphic on sea surface temps (and shark sightings in the last three days), which shows as of this afternoon we're quite chilly for the middle of summer. It's actually our coolest stretch of ocean temps right now that coincides with our hottest temps of summer.

We have had an offshore wind direction for weeks now. This warmed our temps on land but blew away all the warm water out to sea.

As that surface water departed, upwelling occurred and so our near shore sea surface temps have cooled to around 60. Even after a stretch in early summer where we had near 70-degree water.

What we need to warm up is an onshore wind. This would skim the warmer water in the middle of the Gulf of Maine and increase our water temps at the shore.

Look also for a day with a sea breeze. By evening, the water may be just comfortable enough for a swim.