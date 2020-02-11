New England Braces for Burst of Snow Later This Week

Another day of murky weather has unfolded for most of New England, though just how wet each of us are depends upon northward extent: the persistent plume of moisture with a focal point south of New England extends far enough north to spread rain across southern New England through middle to late afternoon and a mix of snow and rain showers for a brief time over central New England.

A wave of low pressure – a storm center – focusing the moisture today, will ripple east through the atmosphere later Tuesday, ushering in a northerly and then westerly wind that will carry drier air across the region, kicking rain out by the evening drive and breaking clouds overnight Tuesday night.

The clearing trend continues region-wide in the second half of the night, bringing a much-needed day of sunshine and change of pace Wednesday, in a brief opportunity to dry out ahead of the next disturbance in a very fast-moving weather pattern.

That next disturbance arrives overnight Wednesday night, dragging a swath of snow with it that will accumulate but quickly change to mix, then rain, in southern New England by Thursday morning, while central New England stays wintry into the morning and northern New England sees mostly snow, with snow accumulations ranging from little to nothing near the south coast, to one or two inches in the Boston metro area, and as much as four inches with locally higher amounts in parts of Central and Southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Because of the likely impact of snow and rain to the morning commute, a First Alert has been issued by our weather team for Thursday morning.

A burst of chilly and dry air starts pouring into New England Thursday afternoon, pushing rain and snow out and setting our six-state region up for a mostly dry weekend, but a chilly stretch with Friday and Saturday high temperatures only in the 20s to around 30, colder north.

As the air moderates Sunday, the next disturbance approaches with a building chance of mixed showers Sunday night and continuing into early next week, with a milder-than-normal but wetter-than-normal week expected in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.