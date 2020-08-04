Tornado warnings issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Tuesday morning have now expired, but the threat of tornadoes continues throughout the day as Tropical Storm Isaias draws closer to New England.

Tornado warnings were issued for Franklin and Hampshire counties in Massachusetts and Cheshire and Sullivan counties in New Hampshire on Tuesday morning. There has been no confirmation of any tornado touchdowns at this point.

Additional tornado warnings are possible throughout the day as Tropical Storm Isaias moves into New England. Parts of southern Connecticut are under a tornado watch through 4 p.m.

Rain will begin well out ahead of the tropical storm across western New England.

Conditions across the remainder of southern New England will go downhill by dinner time. Wind speeds may reach 70 mph in gusts. The heaviest rain will be focused across western and northern New England, where 3 to 6 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts.

Flooding is a large concern in the White Mountains, Green Mountains, Berkshires and Litchfield Hills. Severe weather across New England is also a problem. Isolated tornadoes are possible during the evening and overnight. A tornado watch was issued Tuesday for parts of southern Connecticut through 4 p.m.

The worst of the wind and rain will lift into northern New England by midnight heading into Wednesday. Prepare for widespread, long duration power outages throughout the region.

Unlike wind we see during nor'easters, this wind is occurring when we have leaves on the trees. Wind gusts between 50 and 60, perhaps even 70 mph will be more than enough to cause power outages and cause minor structural damage.



Quiet weather returns during the day on Wednesday with temperatures reaching the high 80s once again. Dry weather will continue into the end of the week with pleasant weather as well.

To report an outage:

Connecticut:

Eversource - 800-286-2000 *All regions

National Grid - 1-800-465-1212 *For all regions

UI (along the coast) 1.800.722.5584

Rhode Island:

Pascoag 401-568-6222.

Block Island - 401-466-5851

Massachusetts:

Columbia 1-800-525-8222