New England Preps For 3rd Nor’easter Since Oct. 1

The third Nor'easter since October first impacts New England this weekend.

Fair weather for trick or treat this evening, with temperature in the 40s and a brisk breeze from the northeast.

Rain develops in southern New Saturday morning, spreading north and east during the afternoon. High in the 40s, wind from the northeast increasing to 15-30 mph, stronger near the coast.

For most of New England the heaviest weather is Saturday night. Rain and wind is most intense on the shore of Massachusetts to New Hampshire and Maine.

At high tide Saturday evening minor to moderate flooding is possible at the eastern shore of Massachusetts, where wind from the northeast gusting past 50 mph will generate a 2 foot storm surge and 15 foot seas. Very similar to the storm a week ago Wednesday.

In western New England Saturday night should be mostly dry, with less wind and a low in the 30s. It's a cold night in all 6 states.

Cold enough for rain to change to snow in the hills on northern Massachusetts and much of New Hampshire. Accumulations should be less than 2".

In Maine though, rain will change to snow before sunrise Sunday, with several inches of snow in the hills, and the possibility of 10" in eastern most Maine during Sunday.

For the rest of New England, Sunday is windy with showers of rain or snow ending early, except perhaps on Cape Cod where we may remain wet through midday.

High Sunday will be in the 30s to mid 40s with wind gusting past 30 mph, breaks of sun likely afternoon.

Monday morning features the coldest weather so far with a low in the 20s, and wind gusting past 30 mph.

High Monday get to neat 50 with sunshine most of the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fair with high back to the 50s and near 60 Wednesday.