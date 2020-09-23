New England Sees Summer Stretch with Highs Near 80

Hurricane Teddy's impact on the weather in New England will ease as it charges northeast, making landfall in Nova Scotia early this morning.

Wednesday will be breezy with gusts to 30 mph, but not exceptionally windy. High surf will still deliver strong rip currents and waves of four to eight feet, but not the same pounding surf as yesterday. The cloud deck has already pulled away and been replaced by sunshine, except in eastern Maine, where showers depart for slower clearing.

The combination of dry air and a busy breeze will mean high to very high brush fire danger again Wednesday - and likely for days to come. Burning should continue to be curtailed.

Each day through the end of the week into the weekend, daytime temperatures will rise well into the 70s and, for some, to around 80 degrees, particularly on Friday.

This weekend looks quiet and pleasant, but that’s not set in stone just yet. New England will skate a line between disturbances to our north and south, creating about a 20% chance of showers Saturday and a 40% chance of showers Sunday.

For now, our First Alert Team is optimistic that most of the weekend will be dry and enjoyable. The most likely time for showers will come Sunday evening or night.

Though showers are in our exclusive 10-day forecast for Monday and Tuesday, we’re not sold on just how much rain will fall. There’s a decent chance the showers will remain scattered and disorganized as a cold front slowly approaches and runs into a persistent bubble of fair weather. Regardless, cooler air seems likely by the middle to end of next week.