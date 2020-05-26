New England Will See Summertime Warmth Through Rest of Week

Summertime warmth is here through the rest of the week. Most areas of fog turned into sunshine Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees, warmest in Vermont and New Hampshire and farthest from the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

We had so little wind, a natural sea breeze developed, but in the next few days we will be warmer at many of the coastal communities too.

Beginning Wednesday, the wind will gradually shift to blow from the southwest. This slight wind direction shift should be enough to shake the sea breeze, the exception is along or within about 25 miles of south-facing coasts where the onshore southerly wind carries some cool ocean air with it, moderating the warmth.

Although each morning will bring areas of fog and clouds, particularly near the coast, that will burn off during the morning for a blend of sun and clouds each afternoon with slowly building humidity.

The next chance of showers or thunder in New England probably won't come until Thursday evening or overnight, when a weak disturbance moves overhead.

Another such disturbance is expected later Friday to Friday night, once again raising the chance of showers and thunder, particularly over western New England.

Eventually, a cold front arrives from the northwest, reaching New England Saturday and turning over humid and warm air in the morning to blossoming showers and thunder before shifting the wind to blow drier, cooler air into New England by late Saturday, Sunday and beyond into next week.

A cool night Monday night may make frost a possibility but we'll keep an eye out for the sheltered valleys of northern New England before a chance of showers builds by midweek at the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.