New England's Beautiful Weather Weekend Begins

There are so many activities being held in New England this weekend, many solemn and many family fun, and fortunately the weather is cooperating for most of it.

It was almost a little brisk Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 40s north and 50s south. That fresh breeze from the northwest brought in a pretty blue sky and very low humidity.

The weather map is a lot like the one from 20 years ago Saturday morning, with high pressure coming out of Canada, as a hurricane passes well out to sea to our east.

In 2001, it was Hurricane Erin north of Bermuda, and this Friday it was Hurricane Larry that is, Saturday morning, crossing Newfoundland with the power of a Category 1 hurricane, even though it’s in a post- tropical state.

The ocean waves are still pretty large with rip currents Saturday morning in New England, but they will diminish by the afternoon and into Sunday.

Sunshine prevails Saturday, with temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon, while wind becomes light from the southwest.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night -- low temperatures again in the 40s and 50s north, not as cool south, with lows near 60 degrees.

A front approaching from the northwest will cause a bit more wind Sunday, along with more humid weather. We'll also be warmer, with a high temperature in the mid 80s in southern New England, cooler in the far north and along the south-facing coast, where the wind from the southwest may gust past 25 mph.

The Flutie 5K for autism in Natick Sunday morning should be pleasant, with temperatures in the 70s. Highs tomorrow in the 70s north and low 80s south with humidity remaining higher in southern New England.

By the time the Patriots host the Dolphins later in the day we will feel humidity coming back up, but a really nice afternoon and evening for most in central and southern New England.

Showers are possible in Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine later in the day.

A front settles into central New England and stalls Sunday night, with a round of showers and thunderstorms possible in central and southern New England. Low temperature in the 60s with higher humidity.

That front remains stalled over us Monday, but it’s going to weaken a bit, with just clouds and a few showers. Highs Monday in the 70s north and low 80s south, with humidity remaining higher in southern New England.

It looks like a batch of cooler and less humid air should come in on Tuesday before the next wave of low pressure brings the humidity and temperature back up on Wednesday, with a better chance for thunderstorms. Overall most of the week should be dry with temperatures above the climatological average for this time of year.

The tropics are briefly quiet, but we will be watching the Gulf of Mexico in the far eastern Atlantic for possible activity. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10 Day Forecast for the latest.