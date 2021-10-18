New England's Cold Snap to Continue Before Warm-Up Arrives

As the sun sets -- just before 6 p.m. now in Boston! -- the air is feeling quite brisk, with a continued west-northwest breeze and temperatures falling to the 50s.

The Red Sox game Monday evening will be chilly with the continued breeze and temps in the 50s. When you factor in the light wind chill, it will feel like the 40s, so bundle up as you head to the game!

Temperatures overnight drop to the 40s and 30s across New England, with some areas north and west cold enough for frost.

A cold front is moving through, and bringing in a couple of sprinkles or showers across the northeast -- especially showers in Connecticut, western Massachusetts or the North Country. Mt. Washington may even get a couple inches of snow (through Tuesday)! The wind stays strong with gusts around 30 mph from the west northwest. Overnight lows drop to the 40s and 30s, with frost likely for higher terrain.

Temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s Tuesday, then we increase to highs in the low 70s and 60s up north Wednesday into Thursday. Scattered rain returns for the end of the week and after that our highs fall again. Temps will be in the 50s for next weekend, and we may potentially see our first widespread frost for southern New England early next week, so stay tuned!