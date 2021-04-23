The brisk and strong westerly wind that has continued all day long will subside a bit once the sun goes down.

Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening with a clear sky and still a breeze, but it slows down tonight.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Red Sox have another game at Fenway Park and it won’t be quite as cold as yesterday’s evening game. Outdoor dining should also be a little more pleasant, though a heavy coat may still be comfortable. Tonight’s lows will fall to the 30s north and 40s south, with only patchy frost possible.

We have another split weekend upon us.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend for any outdoor plans. A breeze will be around, but less wind than today, and highs soar into the 60s and 70s with a mostly sunny start, increasing clouds late.

Sunday we have another coastal low that develops off the south coast. This brings in rain, wind and chilly temperatures once again. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s at best.

The rain begins for western New England around sunrise, spreading northeast through the morning. The rain and showers continue off and on all afternoon, though southwest New England will see some breaks in the clouds by late afternoon. Boston and areas northeast will see the showers taper around dinnertime.

The wind begins from the south in the morning, then turns from the northeast by evening, keeping temperatures chilly. Most areas will see 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain, with isolated spots getting 1 inch of rainfall. The rain could end as a mix or snow in the northern mountains or in northern Maine.

Climate migration and subsequent gentrification will accelerate as the United States faces an accelerating sea-level rise, more intense heatwaves, wildfires, and even mega hurricanes, all worsened by a warming planet. Those trends and events will leave more and more of America uninhabitable.

Next week we have high pressure building across the eastern half of the country. This means warmer air will build in here each day as we see a dry and sunny stretch through midweek. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s by midweek, with some spots around 80 inland.

There is a chance that sometime around Wednesday and Thursday an onshore wind may bring in clouds and cooler temperatures to the eastern half of New England, but for now we’re staying optimistic that the warmer temps win out.