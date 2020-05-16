Nice Sunday on the Way, Eyes on Tropical Depression

We had beautiful weather across the region which made for excellent conditions for storm cleanup. Temperatures reached the 60s and low 70s. A seabreeze marched west during the afternoon cooling temperatures down to the 50s.

One more nice day is on the way for Sunday. Temperatures will warm in the upper 60s and low 70s once again, but clouds will move in during the afternoon.

We are watching what will be either tropical storm or sub tropical storm Arthur to our south, and upper level low to our west and a blocking high to our north.

If it sounds like a lot of players in the forecast, you’d be right. It’s a very difficult forecast for the first half of the week.

It appears the blocking high will win out and keep Arthur and the upper level low south of the region. That will bring us a cool but dry on shore flow.

If we were to see any rainy, cloudy weather, it would be on Monday and or Tuesday. Temperatures will only be in the 50s for Monday and Tuesday.

Once the pattern breaks, the weather should turn a bit nicer towards the end of the week. Warmth and even humidity returns by next Saturday with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms once again.