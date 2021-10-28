Nor'easter Makes Way for Cool, Dry Conditions Before Weekend Storm

Our nor’easter is way to our east as it heads away from us this morning. We see the clouds move out from west to east and the wind field diminishes.

A light breeze will be found across western Massachusetts and Vermont, while gusts of only 20-30 mph linger across southeastern Mass. Wave heights continue to be high through the end of the week, with wave heights around 6-10 feet off our coast Thursday into maybe Friday. Temperatures today will be in the 50s with a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of New England, making it a good day for storm cleanup and for crews to restore power.

Another system develops for Friday into Saturday. Friday afternoon our temps stay in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. By nightfall, steady rain heads in ahead of our new area of low pressure.

Rain will be off and on Saturday as the low tracks over the northeast. This storm will not be as strong as this last one. It will bring in around 1-2 inches of rain and some gusty wind.

The showers linger into Sunday morning but by afternoon we dry up. This is good news for trick-or-treaters, with highs in the low 60s, and with evening temps in the 50s it will be comfortable to go out in your costume.

Dry weather settles in as we start next week with cooler temps for the first week of November.