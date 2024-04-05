Nor'easter moves on, but rain and snow showers linger in New England

Our nor'easter continues to slowly move away from southern New England…kind of.

This storm continues to weaken and loop around in the Gulf of Maine over the next couple of days, keeping us unsettled and raw.

Snow totals for NH, ME and VT

Snow showers linger but they will be rather light and scattered through Friday. The snow from Thursday really helped out ski areas!

Some of the highest totals from the storm as of Friday afternoon: 24 inches Moretown, VT; Rochester, VT 21.5 inches; Shapleigh, ME 21.5 inches; Stowe, VT 20 inches; Freedom, NH 19.5 inches.

Some light snow showers continue off and on Friday up north. South, we see a few sprinkles or showers with highs in the 40s south and 30s north. Also, a little westerly breeze with gusts up to 25 miles per hour will make it feel quite brisk under the clouds for an April day.

What's in store for this weekend?

This weekend is interesting too as the low pressure system is still to our east and heading south. So, it swings in some snow showers to a mix then rain showers across the eastern half of New England.

Cloudy skies will be found all across the northeast, with highs in the 30s to low 40s east, and in the mid 40s west.

Sunday there is some improvement as the storm system moves farther east and out to sea. Still, clouds linger, spotty showers or snow showers will be around with a northerly breeze. High temperatures may gain a few degrees in eastern New England but still in the 40s for most.

Weather for Monday's solar eclipse

Just in time for the big solar eclipse Monday afternoon, our sky clears here in the northeast!

A few fair weather or high-level clouds may be around but it's not enough to cancel plans or anything. And a warmup kicks in Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Next week remains quieter with temps in the 60s through midweek and sea breezes with cooler temps at the coasts.