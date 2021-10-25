Nor'easter to Dump Up to 4 Inches of Rain in New England

After a beautiful weekend across the region, some might say we’re paying for it now. A nor’easter will impact us through midweek, bringing flooding rain, damaging wind gusts and battering waves to the coast.

The storm is still developing right now. Moisture down across the southeast U.S. is going to combine with energy digging into the Midwest and create rapid intensification just to our south.

What does it mean for us? Let’s break it down.

For today, rain will continue to be light and off and on. Tonight, steadier rain fills back in along with some downpours and even an isolated rumble of thunder possible along the south coast.

The rain will continue through the day tomorrow and slowly taper to leftover light rain and showers, mainly in eastern New England Wednesday. Most of us will pick up 2 -4” in southern New England, 1-3” in central New England, and less than in inch in the far North Country.

Localized flooding will result and multiple commutes will be impacted, so take it slow and easy on the roads.

Now on to the wind. The northeast wind picks up during the day tomorrow, with the strongest gusts anticipated Tuesday evening through Wednesday midday, resulting in scattered pockets of outages, particularly in southeastern Massachusetts (gusts to 60 there).

The wind will churn our seas to 20’ offshore by Wednesday. Thankfully the tides aren’t too high, although with this much wave action, erosion and minor coastal flooding and splash over is likely.

We’ll get a brief break from the action on Thursday into early Friday before another storm approaches. Right now it looks like rain would develop later Friday and last through Saturday.

I’m optimistic that we’ll see some improvement on Halloween, and the start of next week looks like a quieter stretch. Stay tuned!