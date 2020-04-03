Ocean Storm Heads Out to Sea, Weather Improves for the Weekend

The ocean storm is still hanging around, but will slowly head out to sea tonight and Saturday. As it moves out, it will pull the rain, wind and rough seas along with it.

This evening, we continue to see more waves of showers, drizzle and gusty northeast winds. The coast will see the higher gusts, 30-40 mph and inland more like 20-30 mph. The wind gradually diminishes to a 5-15 mph breeze by Saturday night. The showers will gradually taper off tonight from northeast to southwest across New England.

Saturday morning will start off mostly cloudy and drizzly near the coastline. The clouds will be most stubborn on the coast through most of the day Saturday, but inland you begin to see some sun and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Sunday brings all of New England mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day. A weak system heads in for Sunday evening, so clouds increase gradually from west to east and the showers should hold off until late afternoon.

The showers move out by Monday morning and this brings us the pick of the 10-day forecast. Sunday's highs reach the upper 50s, and by Monday we will enjoy a sunny day with highs in the low 60s.

An unsettled weather pattern returns for midweek and our highs return to the 50s. The quick-moving systems bring in showers for Tuesday, Wednesday, and a larger system will affect us for the end of the week.

A colder weather pattern also returns, with highs perhaps around 50 for next weekend. Stay tuned for updates in our exclusive 10-day forecast!