Ocean Storm to Bring Rain, Strong Winds to Parts of New England

A storm system continues to intensify off the mid-Atlantic coast tonight. Once that storm meets up with a stalled system south of Nova Scotia, this storm becomes huge as it stalls way offshore.

This giant storm will bring in rain, strong winds and rough seas across the northeast through Saturday morning. Tonight the wind will slowly increase and a few showers develop near the coastline, perhaps a few flurries too since our temperatures stay in the 30s to near 40 overnight.

Thursday begins dry inland and showery on the coast. More waves of rain move in from northeast to southwest, until everyone gets the rain Thursday night. The showers continue for Friday as well, while the mountains will see a change from snow to a mix to rain.

Friday afternoon, the showers taper off from northeast to southwest and we may see some sunshine.

The wind will be an issue through Friday night at least, as the storm center meanders a tad closer to the islands. Gusts between 40 and 50 mph are likely in southeastern New England Friday night. The islands may push to 60 mph gusts.

The wave heights increase through Friday due to that constant northeast, north wind increasing. The Friday and Saturday high tides may bring some minor coastal flooding to the northern facing beaches across Cape Cod and Nantucket as wave heights reach 15-25 feet offshore.

The weekend brings much-needed improvement to our weather pattern. Overnight lows stay cool and we could see some patchy frost in the mornings.

By the afternoon we will have sunshine and highs in the 50s. Next week we still expect highs to reach the low 60s inland, at least to start the next work-from-home week.