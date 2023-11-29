One more bitter cold day Wednesday before temps moderate

The cold continues to grip New England. We're at the bottom of the trough in the temperature sine wave, so to speak.

It's all up from here in the next two days. Hardly consolation in the face of the wintry wind chills Wednesday morning. The cold upper atmosphere is fostering a busy wind, but as it moves away Wednesday afternoon, the breeze will ease.

Fair weather clouds Wednesday morning will give way to a thicker deck of clouds late day. Although Thursday brightens, we're looking at an extended spell of gray, so enjoy the bright weather.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A mild Friday sees clouds dominate the sky as showers hold back until evening. Highs should top 50 in most spots, and any wet weather late day will be spotty. Clouds will also have the upper hand into Saturday as the temperatures sink back to the 40s.

We'll be watching at late weekend/early week storm come together. Colder air will try to make progress into the area from the north, so we'll watch the rain/snow line carefully.

Right now, it doesn't appear to be a looming threat, but there is a stark disparity in the guidance (between rain and snow) across the region, so it's definitely caught our eye.

Stay warm!