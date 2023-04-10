Only Sunny Days Ahead: Temps to Hit 80s This Week

We are all anticipating a big warm up this week as temperatures soar to the 70 and 80s by the end of it. Our temps are gradually warming already with highs today in the mid 60s inland, cooler at the coast thanks to a seabreeze. Yes, the seabreeze will be something to watch each day that we don’t have a dominant or strong wind speed. That would be like today. Where much of the day may be stuck around 50 at the coast. No matter what, it’s a beautiful spring day with plenty of sunshine.

A couple issues this week with all the beautiful and dry weather will be the pollen and the brush fire danger. Our pollen count remains high all week long with the lack of rainfall. The brush fire risk is moderate to high, to really high by Tuesday and Wednesday as we have a gusty west, southwest wind.

The stronger wind Tuesday and Wednesday will mean that our temps will be nice and warm even along the coast in Boston. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Wednesday some cooler air moves in behind a weak cold front. This front brings in a few showers across northern New England Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With more clouds around all of New England both days. Even a few sprinkles will be in southwestern New England Wednesday morning as warmer air tries to return. Highs will be in the 60s for Wednesday.

After that, we really heat up as a dome of high pressure and heat will build in across the eastern and central U.S. Highs will be in the 70s at the coast Thursday (seabreeze) to the 80s inland. We get even warmer for Friday as we see low to mid 80s. And there should be enough of a wests breeze that we hit 80 in Boston too. As some people head to the beach to find some cooler temps, the water temps are shockingly cold and in the 40s. This week is cold water safety week in partnership with the National Weather Service. If you are going to be on the water (boat, kayak, etc.), dress for the water temp in a wet or dry suit with a life jacket. If you’re just sticking your toes in the water, you’re good without that layer.

This weekend we will be in the 60s and dry with incoming showers Sunday night. Marathon Monday looks showery, with a south breeze and temps in the 50s for race time. More 60s are in the forecast for next week too.