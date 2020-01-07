Overnight Shot of Snow to Make Road Conditions Slick for Some

We're tracking a small area of low pressure that will bring in a quick burst of snow accumulation between 10 p.m. Tuesday and daybreak Wednesday across southeastern New England.

The center of this storm will deepen as it passes offshore, but will also bring some moisture north over northern New England as well. The storm will first bring in a wintry mix south, then change to snow as temperatures drop to just below freezing across Rhode Island, southeast Massachusetts and Cape Cod.

A coating to 1 inch of snow is possible from Boston and the southeast. We could get 1-3 inches of snow along the south shore, Buzzards Bay, and Cape Cod. Around 3 inches will be possible across Nantucket. One to three inches of snow is also possible across northern New England through late morning.

By mid-morning, the sun will already be out and the snow will be gone. Temperatures warm to the 30s north and 40s south on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the wind picks up from the west with gusts up to 35 mph and this will bring in colder air by Wednesday night. Lows fall to the teens and single digits north. We will really notice the cold for Thursday as highs will be stuck in the 20s for most spots with wind chills around 10 degrees.

This cold blast doesn't last too long! We warm up already for Friday as our wind changes from the southwest and highs soar to the 40s. Clouds increase during Friday with a few rain showers.

The showers continue Friday night with a mix up north. The rain showers will continue off and on for Saturday and our highs get rather toasty, approaching 60 degrees on a gusty southwest wind.

Sunday morning we will have milder air still in place as this storm exits, but we stay in the 40s in the afternoon. We have more rounds of precipitation heading in for Monday night into Tuesday, and another system Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures stay around 40 for the first wave, while temperatures may cool a bit for the second wave which means more snow possible. Stay tuned!