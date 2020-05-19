Partly Cloudy Tuesday Ahead of Sunny Wednesday

We have a pretty Tuesday afternoon and sunset. In northern New England, we have light wind and temperatures near 70. In southern New England, we have a few clouds and gusty wind from the northeast, holding temperatures in the 60s, 50s at the coast where gusts are exceeding 30 mph.

There are no rain clouds in sight through the entire 10-day forecast. Not that there is a quiet pattern, it's just a quiet pattern for a change.

There are a few major weather features near the Eastern United States with a storm over the Great Lakes responsible for flash flooding in Ohio, where Cincinnati had a month's worth of rain in just a few hours. And Chicago is having its wettest May on record. Also, Tropical Storm Arthur is south of Nantucket moving east-northeast into the open Atlantic.

The biggest player of these in New England's weather forecast is strong high pressure, a dome of dry air, firmly anchored just to the northeast of New England and keeping the two nearby storms at bay.

After another pretty sunset, temperatures will drop into the 30s north and 40s south under partly cloudy skies with a quieting wind as high pressure expands, delivering a lighter onshore wind Wednesday under ample sunshine.

Thursday and Friday the wind begins to change direction as the center of high pressure drifts from Atlantic Canada to a position southeast of New England, with the clockwise flow of air around its center delivering a southerly wind for high temperatures in the 70s Thursday and a southwest wind with highs in the 80s Friday.

Meanwhile, the second storm mentioned over the Ohio Valley will send a piece of upper atmospheric energy east into New England on Saturday, likely to increase our clouds and possibly touching off a few showers. Though right now, showers seem unlikely given the abundance of dry air, then Sunday returns to more sunshine with both weekend days featuring highs from 60 at the coast to 70 inland as an onshore wind returns.

Memorial Day once again features a shifting wind to blow from the south, bumping temperatures into the 70s under sunshine, and a warm, southwest wind returns through the middle of next week in the last three days of our exclusive 10-day forecast, with high temperatures expected to soar well into the 80s.