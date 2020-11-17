Partly Cloudy Tuesday Evening Ahead of Wednesday Cold Blast for Parts of New England

A weak cold front continues to head southeast through New England, bringing some flurries, sprinkles, and colder air behind it.

Another coating to two inches of snow is possible tonight across the mountains. The cold front is very dry, so we have noticed increased clouds but for the most part, we stay dry.

A few sprinkles or flurries will head into southern New England this evening with little to no impact. Everyone will notice the arctic air in place tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures drop to the teens and 20s with some places south around freezing overnight. With the wind chill it will feel like the single digits in the North Country, teens and 20s everywhere else.

The breeze will be a little strong Wednesday from the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. This means as highs will only be in the 30s, it will feel like the teens and 20s all day long despite the sunshine.

This cold blast doesn't last long. Our temperatures modify for Thursday back into the 40s.

By Friday and into the weekend our highs reach the 50s again. We keep the forecast dry and quiet with periodic clouds rolling through, but no major systems.

A brief period of snow showers head through northern Maine Thursday, flipping to rain as milder air heads northeast.

This warm up is due to high pressure in control to our southeast. It keeps away any systems or rain chances until next week.

Scattered rain may head in Monday as a cold front moves in. Another system may bring showers across the northeast Tuesday into Wednesday, drying by Thanksgiving Day.

Highs will be in the 40s for most of next week for any travel and there doesn't seem to be any major issues anywhere across the country. We will monitor and keep you updated in our First Alert 10-day forecast.