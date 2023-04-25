Partly Sunny Skies Tuesday Morning, Then Showers Expected by Afternoon

Partly sunny skies greet us on Tuesday, but with cold air aloft, showers can be expected again by the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 50s west, and near 50 degrees right along the water. Wednesday is a similar setup to Tuesday, but a bit more sunshine can be expected. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s, with coolest readings east.

Thursday starts partly sunny, and eventually some showers will develop. Highs will be in the middle 50s, and winds remain easterly, keeping coastal locations cooler.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Friday is our best chance at a dry day. Expect partly sunny skies, with cool high temperatures in the middle 50s. Clouds return for Saturday, but rain holds off until later in the evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Sunday features a steady rain. That rain like continues into Monday as well. Sunday’s highs will be in the middle 50s. Monday could be as warm as 60.