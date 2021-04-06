Partly Sunny With a Sea Breeze Tuesday

A large ocean storm off of Nova Scotia that spun up clouds and a few showers across eastern New England yesterday continues today. That storm is slowly moving west, away from us, so there are a few less clouds.

In the meantime, we stay cool and cloudy at the coast. Wind gusts will stay in the 25 to 35 mph range, adding to the cool feel. Highs will be in the 50s at the coast. Inland areas will see more sun and highs around 60 degrees.

By Wednesday, the storm system is out of here so more sun is expected everywhere. Sea breezes will kick in during the afternoon so the coast may still be in the 50s while inland highs again reach the low 60s.

Quiet weather continues this week as we see highs in the upper 50s at the coast thanks to daily sea breezes and 60s inland.

We keep the same temperatures around for the weekend but a system approaches us. By Saturday night we will track in scattered rain. It won’t be a washout Saturday or Sunday, but showers and clouds will be around.

Next week we see the signs of a warm up with temperatures in the 60s at least, even at the coast as a southwest breeze kicks in. With the lack of rain the next 10 days, prepare for high pollen counts and high wildfire danger across the northeast.