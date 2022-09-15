Parts of New England Might See Their First Frost Tonight

We’re seven days away from the official start of Astronomical Fall and temperatures in New England are following the cooling trend. There's a chance to see the first frost of the season tonight and tomorrow night along the north country.

It might sound a bit too early for a first frost, but the north country near the Canadian border is actually watching this happen at near-average dates. September 20 averages the first frost in northern Aroostook County in Maine, Coos County in New Hampshire and parts of Essex County in Vermont.

Central New England normally starts to see some frosty nights by the end of September into mid-October.

Boston, for example, would normally see the first frost around the start of November.

The forecast for tonight and tomorrow night takes suburbs down to the lower end of the 40s and the northern country dips to the upper 30s Friday night. Reinforced by a high-pressure system in control after the passage of two cold fronts, much of the region will see mostly clear skies and experience what we know as "radiational cooling." This allows for heat to escape from the earth's surface back into the atmosphere, thus causing temperatures to drop rapidly.

Below is the forecast of the overnight temperatures across New England for tonight and tomorrow.

