Parts of New England to See Snow Monday

A chilly start to our Sunday with temperatures in the single digits and teens north, in the 20s to around 30 south. Plentiful sun is in the forecast this afternoon with highs in the 30s to around 40 degrees.

Clouds will increase tonight as an area of low pressure approaches from the south, and with the cold air in place, snow will begin after 9 a.m. in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. Snow and rain will then spread east, arriving to Boston mostly after 3 p.m.

The best chance for accumulating snow is inland, especially for areas north of Route 2. As of now, up to seven inches possible for the Hills and higher terrain in Southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Conditions will improve Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will soar into the 50s.

By Wednesday, another coastal storm is set to impact New England with rain chances south and more snow across the mountains. On and off rain will continue Thursday into Saturday with highs in the 50s to around 60.

For now, Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend though we may have to deal with lots of clouds