Perfect Sunday evening weather to go out

We’re lucky to say here at home conditions are quiet, bright, warm and comfortable humidity. Our highs are reaching 80s this afternoon.

Our dew points are in the 50s but should slowly start to climb into the 60s this evening to higher numbers tomorrow afternoon as more clouds roll in and the showers take up the second half of the afternoon-evening.

Hazy skies will make for a nice sunset, thankfully this is smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere, not affecting our air quality.

With the passage of the cold front tomorrow, refreshing new & cooler air should move through clearing up skies from Tuesday into Thursday.

Temperatures should also dip down into the 70s. Sunny skies and highs in the 70s will be the name of the game from Tuesday to Thursday. A new low will come in late in the week to bring showers into the following weekend.

Latest on Hilary:

Downgraded to a tropical storm, Hilary will shortly make landfall, it has been producing heavy rain from Baja California to California and Nevada. The tropical moisture reaches as far north as Idaho with a widespread risk of flooding in southern California where tropical storm warnings remain in place.

While LA county may see from 2-4 inches, 3 to 8 inches may fall along the deserts and mountains in the state by the end of this event.