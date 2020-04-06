new england weather

Perfect Weather Before A Cold Front Moves In

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today and Tuesday will be nearly perfect weather-wise. Even the coast should see a warm-up. Winds will be from an offshore direction and we won’t be seeing a seabreeze either day. Temperatures in most communities will reach the low 60s.

Rain will move in by Wednesday with some colder air as well. This will begin a period of unsettled weather which will continue into the day on Friday we could be watching a coastal storm developing Wednesday night and end of the day on Thursday.

At this point it doesn’t look to be too powerful, but tides will be running very high and it won’t take much of an on sure flow to produce coastal flooding. Through the day on Friday rainfall amounts look to reach an inch in most communities.
Drier weather will move in for the weekend, but it will stay cool with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees through Easter Sunday. 

Showers in cooler weather will persist into the following week. We are still more than a month away from seeing more consistently warm weather.

