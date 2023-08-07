Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

Sky gazers, look up…Or perhaps you already have! The annual Perseid meteor shower has been underway since mid-July, but is expected to peak this weekend. This year will be especially good to catch some “shooting stars” as the moon will only be 10% illuminated.

The Perseids originate from the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet and are seen when the Earth passes through the debris of the comet. Most Perseids are very, very small – only about the size of a grain of sand! As they soar through space (at approximately 133,200 mph btw!) they’re called meteoroids. When they hit the Earth’s Atmosphere, that’s the meteor and if one of the pieces hits the ground - which rarely occurs - it’s called a meteorite.

NBC10 Boston

The best hours to view the meteor shower are from midnight to pre-dawn, but you should be able to see some before midnight, too. Make sure to turn off any exterior lights, put your cell phone away and give your eyes times to acclimate to the dark – it takes about 30 minutes to fully adjust to the night sky. After that, pack some patience. You may not see any meteors right away. They come in spurts. Relax and give it a good try for an hour or so.

Of course, little to no cloud cover is ideal for viewing – and that’s something we’ll be monitoring closely in the days ahead. Wednesday night will be a great night for viewing with clear skies anticipated regionwide. As we near the peak this weekend, some clouds may inhibit viewing Saturday night, though I’m hopeful that behind a cold front on Sunday, we’ll see a decrease in clouds for better viewing once again. We’ll keep you posted in the days ahead!