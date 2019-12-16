TIMELINE: Here’s When the Storm Will Blanket Your Area With Snow

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An incoming storm is expected to make for a tricky commute Tuesday morning, when it will blanket the region's roads with snow.

The South Coast will get the first taste of the disturbance around midnight and the heaviest impact in most towns will be during the morning rush to get to work.

As the snow tapers off, a mix of freezing rain and sleet will follow. Here's a look at the approximate times snowfall will land in the region — the blue band indicates snowfall, while pink indicates a wintry mix and green and yellow indicate rain.

