Picture Perfect Early Fall Weather Continues

We couldn’t ask for a better forecast the next couple days!

Much of New England will see lots of sunshine today with highs reaching the 70s courtesy of high pressure over the region.

Overnight, we’ll see a mostly clear sky with temperatures dropping into the 50s across southern New England and the 40s across the North Country. A few areas may see some fog develop as well, especially in some of the valleys.

Another fantastic day is on tap Friday, but we will be watching a back door cold front which will bring cooler temperatures to the state of Maine during the day, in the 60s, along with some clouds. The rest of New England is looking warm again with highs mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see temperatures drop a few degrees along the immediate coast line from New Hampshire to Massachusetts as winds switch over to the northeast.

Lots of clouds around Friday night into Saturday with the risk for a few showers/sprinkles, but not expecting any major problems. Friday night lows in the 40s and 50s south, 40s north. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s for most of the region, 50s across Maine.

Sunday we’ll be watching a system south of New England which may try to spin up a few showers across Southern areas in the afternoon, but there’s still some wiggle room there for them to stay to our south. Highs across New England will be in the 60s.

Overall, it is shaping up to be a great weekend to check out the foliage and catch up on some outdoor chores!