Plan to Bundle Up for Saint Patrick's Day Festivities on Sunday

Happy Friday and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Many will be out celebrating Friday or over the weekend and thankfully, Mother Nature is cooperating — for the most part. No major storms, no significant precipitation and no records highs or lows. Friday won't be the brightest — in fact, mostly cloudy skies will be in place for much of the day.

The clouds represent mild air trying to push into the region; we’ll come into the 40s north and low 50s south Friday (slightly above average for this time of year). Scattered afternoon showers will develop in northern New England, expanding east as areas of snow across northern Maine this evening and dropping a coating to 3 inches in Aroostock County. Otherwise, it’s an isolated shower or sprinkle south that will linger as a few rain showers on Cape Cod Saturday morning before departing.

Skies will partially clear overnight with lows in the 30s to around 40 from north to south. Saturday will feature a blend of sun and clouds and high temperatures very similar to Friday.

A cold front pushes through Saturday night ushering in a noticeably colder airmass for Sunday. Temperatures won’t get out of the 30s in most communities and with the wind gusting 30-40 mph, it’ll certainly be a blustery feel. Wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s from north to south. We’ll start with sunshine before puffy cumulus clouds build in the sky, a few of which will produce a snow shower or flurry in the mountains.

Bottom line: you’ll want to be bundled up for outdoor activities – including for the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie Sunday afternoon. It’s a one-day stint with the cold as temperatures rebound back into the 40s to lower 50s by Monday, which is the official start of Spring! Next week’s weather is fairly quiet with highs in the 40s and 50s and the next chance of widespread precipitation Friday and Saturday as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.